Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $693.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $802.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

