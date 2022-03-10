Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

