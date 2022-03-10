Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

