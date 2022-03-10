Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.08. Canaan shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 20,896 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

