Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.