Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

