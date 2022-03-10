Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

