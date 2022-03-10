Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Shares Down 5.8%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $257.16 and last traded at $257.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20.
Canadian Tire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Tire (CDNTF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.