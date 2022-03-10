Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $11.12. Capcom shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 6,225 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of -0.31.
Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.