Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $11.12. Capcom shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 6,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of -0.31.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

