Capital Square LLC Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PCH traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 8,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

