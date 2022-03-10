Capital Square LLC Invests $280,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
