Capital Square LLC Invests $280,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.