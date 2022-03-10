Capital Square LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,868,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

