Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $275.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $242.17 and a 52-week high of $293.37.

