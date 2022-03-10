Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 357 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.