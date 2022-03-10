Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

