Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 321.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

