Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

