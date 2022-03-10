Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.70.
