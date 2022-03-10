Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

COOSF remained flat at $$33.80 on Thursday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.