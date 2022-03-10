CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMAX stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

