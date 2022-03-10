CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CMAX stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.
CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
