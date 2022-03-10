Carlson Capital Management Has $301,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $165.02 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.