Carlson Capital Management Makes New $393,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.