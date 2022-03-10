Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,443,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $65.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

