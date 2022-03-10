Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 1,201 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

