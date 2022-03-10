Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 473,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.