Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

CASY stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.98.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.