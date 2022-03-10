Casper Price Reaches $0.0621 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $257.29 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.98 or 0.06626670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.76 or 1.00003730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,720,671,726 coins and its circulating supply is 4,142,590,705 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

