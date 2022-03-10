Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61.
About Castlight Health (Get Rating)
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
