Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 2,733.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,888 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 164.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Castlight Health by 478.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 883,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (Get Rating)

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.