CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

