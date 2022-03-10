Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 6,937 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.