Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.18.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686 in the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

