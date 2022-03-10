Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Centerra Gold worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.69%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

