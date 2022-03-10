Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $102.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 1,387,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

