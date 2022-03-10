Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $248,000 Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of IDRV opened at $43.69 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

