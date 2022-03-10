Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.