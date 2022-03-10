Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 10,018 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

