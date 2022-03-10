Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEV opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

