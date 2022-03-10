Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,240,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.