Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 347 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,520 shares of company stock valued at $74,471,583 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

