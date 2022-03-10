Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

