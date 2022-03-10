Cetera Investment Advisers Has $207,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA opened at $108.95 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

