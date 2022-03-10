Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,557 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $12.91 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

