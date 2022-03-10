Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $144,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Duluth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

