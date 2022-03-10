Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSM opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.