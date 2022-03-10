Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

