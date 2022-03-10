CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 31,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,071,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

