CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 164,342 shares.The stock last traded at $78.85 and had previously closed at $79.66.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
