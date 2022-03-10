CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 164,342 shares.The stock last traded at $78.85 and had previously closed at $79.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

