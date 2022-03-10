Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 83500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
Read More
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.