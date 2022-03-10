Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Shares Up 15.4%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)
