Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $475.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

