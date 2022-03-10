Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CHE opened at $475.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

